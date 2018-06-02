Tom Brady reported has been at Gillette Stadium on “semi-regular basis”

Getty Images

Maybe you haven’t heard this one, but Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t been around for the team’s offseason program, including the all-important Organized Team Activities. But he hasn’t been a complete stranger to his workplace.

Mike Giardi of NBC Sports Boston recently reported, via Boston.com, that Brady has been throwing passes to receiver Julian Edelman in the Gillette Stadium practice bubble on a “semi-regular basis.”

While it’s a far cry from being all in, it’s also not the same as being all out. Given that Edelman missed all of last year with a torn ACL suffered during the preseason, it makes sense for Brady to be working out with his long-time friend and teammate.

But plenty of other Patriots players would benefit from being around Brady during the portion of the calendar that lays the foundation for training camp. He’s expected to be present for mandatory minicamp later this month.

If for some reason he doesn’t show, then it really would be time to sound the alarm in New England.