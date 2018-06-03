Adrian Peterson immediately noticed Drew Brees’ work ethic

Getty Images

Few football players work harder than Adrian Peterson. During his short time with the Saints, Peterson found one who does.

“There’s one person that when you asked that question that stood out immediately,” Peterson recently told the Mad Hatta Morning Show in Houston, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune, regarding whether Peterson has seen anyone with a greater work ethic than him. “It was Drew Brees.”

Brees beat Peterson last year in a conditioning test, and Peterson still remembers it.

“Being up there in New Orleans just for that short period of time, and just seeing him, man, I’m talking about clockwork,” Peterson said. “You see this guy out on the field two hours before practice and he’s going through his fundamentals. He’s in the weight room. He’s lifting. He’s cut up. The funny thing is once we did our conditioning test, that’s probably the first time I ever lost a conditioning test.”

It helps explain why Brees keeps going strong at 39, with far less fanfare or discussion than the media devotes to an avocado ice cream-eating 40-year-old quarterback who is only 17 months older than Brees. However long Tom Brady lasts in the NFL, don’t rule out the possibility of Brees playing until an even older age.