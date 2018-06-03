After initially denying reports, Mychal Kendricks apparently will sign with Browns

Getty Images

Mychal Kendricks apparently does have a deal with the Browns. Multiple reports say Kendricks will sign a one-year contract worth as much as $3.5 million.

Kendricks denied reports of a deal with the Browns earlier Sunday.

After the Eagles cut him last month, the linebacker visited the Raiders, Browns and Vikings, where his brother Eric currently plays. He now has a new home after spending his first six seasons in Philadelphia.

Kendricks, a second-round pick in 2012, saw action in 15 games with 13 starts last season, playing 726 snaps. He made 77 tackles, two sacks and six pass breakups.