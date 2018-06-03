Browns to sign Mychal Kendricks

Getty Images

At a time when free agent signings have slowed to a trickle, the Browns are still bolstering their defense.

Free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks will sign a one-year deal to play the 2018 season in Cleveland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kendricks had a busy week last week, visiting the Browns as well as the Vikings and Raiders. He was released by the Eagles the week before and immediately started drawing interest.

The 27-year-old Kendricks started 13 games for the Eagles last season. He has played his entire six-year career in Philadelphia.

Kendricks joins a deep linebacker corps that also includes Jamie Collins, Christian Kirksey, Joe Schobert, James Burgess and fifth-round rookie Genard Avery.