Browns to sign Mychal Kendricks

At a time when free agent signings have slowed to a trickle, the Browns are still bolstering their defense.

Free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks will sign a one-year deal to play the 2018 season in Cleveland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kendricks had a busy week last week, visiting the Browns as well as the Vikings and Raiders. He was released by the Eagles the week before and immediately started drawing interest.

The 27-year-old Kendricks started 13 games for the Eagles last season. He has played his entire six-year career in Philadelphia.

Kendricks joins a deep linebacker corps that also includes Jamie Collins, Christian Kirksey, Joe Schobert, James Burgess and fifth-round rookie Genard Avery.

12 responses to “Browns to sign Mychal Kendricks

  8. I guess the Browns were the only team that would guarantee him the amount of playing time that he wanted…..and probably the money he wanted too.

  10. ^^^^^
    He was cut and due to make 7.5 million…I doubt he will sign for anything near that. It’s a one year deal genius.

  11. Wow! The Browns look like a force to be reckoned with on paper, if it was any other team I’d say they’re gonna be a problem this year. Though, the browns have been snakebit for a while now let’s wait until regular season starts. They got Tyrod, but Mayfield looks like a weak pick right now as far as character and checkered past. He does seem like the type who’ll have media focused on him for the wrong reasons. I wasn’t aware of what had happened at college, but if he can leave that behind and make strides on the field and off he’ll probably end up being starting 4 games at least. I only say that because the Bills started Peterman over Tyrod and though they have showed me they are smarter I still think the Bills front office is smarter so we’ll see what happens.

