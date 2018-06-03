Calvin Johnson says there’s no chance of a comeback, thanks to his ankle injuries

Getty Images

Last season reports surfaced that teams were interested in bringing former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson out of retirement. Megatron says that will not happen.

Johnson told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he wouldn’t be able to play football again even if he wanted to because of the effects of the multiple ankle injuries he suffered as a player.

“I don’t [think so], man, cause I get up from the bed sometimes in the morning, I’m just like, I shuffle across the ground cause I can’t bend my ankles,” Johnson said. “That was my problem when I played, just ankle’s always stuck or swelled up, I can’t flex them. If you can’t flex your ankles then you’re just running flat-footed all the time.”

Johnson said he’s otherwise healthy and feels no effects from concussions, and he said he wouldn’t stop his sons from playing football. But as for him, he’s done.