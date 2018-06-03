Getty Images

DeVante Parker doesn’t care about Chris Chambers’ opinion and apparently doesn’t believe anyone else does either.

After the former Dolphins receiver ranked Parker third among the team’s current receivers behind Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, Parker responded on Twitter.

“Nobody cares about his opinion,” Parker wrote.

Chambers, who trains NFL players at his fitness center in Davie, Florida, first criticized Parker on May 25 in the Miami Herald. He said he had reached out to Parker “several times to offer my assistance to speed up his growth curve” with no response.

“I don’t know if he fully gets what it means to be a pro,” Chambers said, via Barry Jackson of the Herald. “[Athleticism] and talent only last so long. Hard work, dedication and technique will take you a longer way when you add it on top of talent.”

The Dolphins continue to wait on Parker to break out and live up to being a first-round pick in 2015. He has never had more than 57 catches, 744 yards and four touchdowns in a season. But Miami is taking a different approach with Parker this season.