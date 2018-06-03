Free agent DL Ra’Shede Hageman arrested for DWI

Getty Images

Free agent defensive lineman Ra’Shede Hageman has been arrested for the second straight year.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Hageman was arrested on a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired early on Saturday morning. Hennepin County jail records show he was released 90 minutes after being brought in without having to post bail.

Hageman was a 2014 second-round pick of the Falcons, who released him shortly after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in August 2017. Hageman was suspended six games by the league and served the ban while a free agent last year.

Hageman worked out for the Patriots in May, but has not had any other links to teams this offseason.