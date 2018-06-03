Isaiah Crowell: Week in, week out, I never knew my role in the Browns’ offense

Getty Images

After four seasons in Cleveland, running back Isaiah Crowell signed this offseason with the Jets. He’s not going to miss the Browns.

Crowell described the Browns’ offense as one where he never knew his role, and that wore on him.

“You just never knew,” Crowell told the New York Post. “Sometimes it was [an every-down situation], sometimes it wasn’t. You just never knew week in and week out. I felt like that was discouraging and annoying.”

That doesn’t speak well for Browns head coach Hue Jackson. Nor does Jackson’s record of 1-31 in Cleveland. Crowell started all 32 of those games, and he says it frustrated him to keep losing.

“It wasn’t a good feeling. Nobody likes to lose,” Crowell said. “I’m a sore loser. I do whatever I can to win. It wasn’t a good feeling.”

Of course, by leaving the Browns for the Jets, Crowell is still on a team that hasn’t been winning much recently. He’ll hope he can be a part of changing that.