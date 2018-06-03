Jaguars expect Jalen Ramsey to report in shape after training with his father

Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey has not participated in the Jaguars’ offseason program, and the cornerback is not expected back with his teammates until the mandatory minicamp begins June 12.

“Jalen will be here for mandatory minicamp,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Friday, via quotes distributed by the team. “He is training with his dad.”

Marrone previously said he had spoken to Ramsey and expects Ramsey to explain his absence when the time is right.

The Jaguars have no concern about Ramsey returning in shape.

″One thing that you do not have to worry about is Jalen working,″ Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. ″He is an extremely prideful man. His drive once again is very similar to Yannick [Ngakoue] and Telvin [Smith]. He wants to be the best in the league, and he is going to do whatever it takes to get there.

″I am not worried about him coming back not being in shape. That is the last thing from our mind. We know with Jalen, how he prepares, when he comes back he is going to be ready to go.”

Running back Leonard Fournette has missed the past few OTAs to take care of “some personal things,” according to Marrone.