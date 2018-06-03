Justin Hunter trying to take advantage of chances with first team

Getty Images

The Steelers traded Martavis Bryant during the draft and then selected James Washington in the second round in a move that may give them a replacement for Bryant in the wide receiver group.

Washington isn’t the only option for the snaps opened up by Bryant’s departure, however. Justin Hunter remains on the Pittsburgh roster and he’s gotten chances to run with the first team with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster missing some of the team’s OTA practices.

“I need every one of [these reps],” Hunter said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “It gives me another op to show what I’ve got against the first team. As long as I keep it consistently, I’ll be straight.”

At 6’4″, Hunter is similar in size to Bryant and Fowler reports he’s been using that frame to make athletic plays in practice sessions and turning 13 of his 82 career catches into touchdowns also shows a knack for making good things happen on the field. Whether that translates to playing time in the fall will likely be decided during training camp and preseason games, but Hunter’s spring work hasn’t hurt him.