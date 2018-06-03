Manziel should get ready to hear plenty more “foul stuff”

AP

As Johnny Manziel tries to resurrect his football career in Canada, it’s only natural that guys already playing there will: (1) resent him; and (2) try to provoke him.

Manziel’s history has given anyone who would like to try to get under his skin plenty of ammunition for doing so. The failed former first-rounder washed out of the NFL in a haze of substance abuse and, ultimately, a domestic violence incident. Then came more substance abuse, and various TMZ-style tales of entitlement run amok.

So, yes, he’s going to hear it. A lot. Although he seemed to handle well the “foul stuff” he heard on Friday night during his preseason debut, the first time won’t be the last time.

He’ll hear it from more players as he plays in more games. And he’ll hear it from fans once he leaves the friendly-as-they’ll-ever-be confines of Hamilton, where his preseason debut occurred.

Will he be able to ignore it, or will it rattle him? Will it actually motivate and focus him?

Whatever the effect, he needs to be ready for it. As #ComebackSZN continues in Canada, he’ll encounter plenty of people who would have preferred that he just stay home.