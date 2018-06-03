Mychal Kendricks denies that he has a deal with the Browns

Getty Images

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks has a deal in place with the Browns. Unless he doesn’t.

In response to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Kendricks will sign a one-year deal in Cleveland, Kendricks told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the report is “not accurate.”

Kendricks also responded to Rapoport on Twitter with this message: “I will never respect you.”

Rapoport’s report was confirmed by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Of course, it’s possible that Rapoport and Cabot simply have the same source, and that the source is saying something other than what Kendricks is saying.

Kendricks was cut by the Eagles last month. He has visited the Raiders, the Browns, and the Vikings, where his brother Eric currently plays.