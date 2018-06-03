Nate Solder: “Tremendous amount of pressure” to fix Giants OL

Getty Images

The Giants made left tackle Nate Solder their biggest acquisition in free agency this offseason in a move that didn’t surprise anyone who watched the team play last season.

The offensive line was a mess for the Giants in 2017 and the hope is that Solder can pave the way to a more competent group this time around. It’s a new situation for Solder, who said on WFAN that the group is trying to “find our identity” in the face of an urgent need for things to come together quickly. He noted that it’s not just up to him to make that happen.

“There’s a tremendous amount of pressure and I’ve been under a tremendous amount of pressure for years now,” Solder said. “You can only take it one bite at a time. You go one day better. It’s not going to be one person that is going to fix everything. It’s going to be a group effort. We got to win as a team and do the best we can every single day.”

The Giants also added guards Patrick Omameh and Will Hernandez this offseason and Ereck Flowers made the move to right tackle as the team looks for the pieces that will yield better results. Should it happen, Solder’s signing will likely wind up at the top of the list of the best moves in free agency this year.