Peyton Manning’s lawyer did more debunking than confirming of Charlie Sly’s claims

Posted by Mike Florio on June 3, 2018, 1:26 PM EDT
The Al Jazeera story about PED use in sports has resurfaced in recent days, thanks to the lingering defamation litigation filed by Ryan Zimmerman and Ryan Howard, two baseball players implicated in the documentary. And the effort by Al Jazeera to avoid liability has pulled Peyton Manning’s name into the case.

More specifically, the effort by Al Jazeera to avoid liability has pulled Peyton Manning’s lawyer into the case.

Manning originally was implicated by former Guyer Institute intern Charlie Sly, who was recorded without his knowledge making allegations about athlete PED use. Although the law establishes a much higher standard for defaming public figures like Zimmerman, Howard, and Peyton Manning, Al Jazeera still must be able to prove that it acted without knowledge that Sly’s claims were false and without reckless disregard as to the truth or falsity of Sly’s claims.

Enter Manning’s lawyer, who provided during an in-person meeting a point-by-point refutation of the specific allegations that Al Jazeera had planned to make about Peyton Manning. As explained in a December 4, 2015 email message sent by Al Jazeera to Manning’s agent, Tom Condon, Sly’s comments included a claim that Peyton Manning bought HGH from the Guyer Institute, that he spent up to $20,000 per month on HGH and used up to 20 IU’s of it a day, and that excessive use of HGH resulted in “bone development” in Peyton Manning’s forehead.

After meeting with attorney Matthew D. McGill, a partner with the law firm of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, Al Jazeera DROPPED those allegations from the documentary, apparently because Al Jazeera had become convinced by McGill that Sly was not making credible claims about Peyton Manning. Al Jazeera claims that McGill became a “second source” who “confirmed much of what Sly had said.”

McGill has responded to this contention, in an email sent Sunday to PFT.

“What Al Jazeera is saying is outrageous, baseless, and wrong,” McGill said. “When Al Jazeera raised these false allegations about Peyton two and a half years ago, we went to their lawyers in good faith and explained that their source was a pharmacy intern who had unlawfully compromised private medical information to make up false and outrageous allegations about Peyton. We gave them very specific facts showing that every allegation about Peyton was a lie. Any notion that we confirmed Sly’s veracity as a source is obviously false and beneath contempt.”

The information from McGill surely had an impact on Al Jazeera. Beyond abandoning the specific contentions regarding Peyton Manning, Al Jazeera reporter Deborah Davies emphasized in a December 2015 interview on Today that the Al Jazeera documentary was making no claims about Peyton Manning.

“The only allegation in the program from Charlie Sly is that growth hormone was sent repeatedly from the Guyer [Institute] to Ashley Manning in Florida,” Davies said at the time. “We’re not making the allegation against Peyton Manning. . . . Let’s make it clear what the allegation is. The allegation in the program is very simple, that when Charlie Sly worked in the Guyer [Institute] doing part of his training . . . the clinic was sending out not one shipment but repeated shipments of growth hormone to Ashley Manning in Florida. That’s it.”

Now, Al Jazeera still hopes to bolster Sly’s credibility as it relates to the things he said about Zimmerman and Howard, claiming that McGill “confirmed much” of Sly’s allegations about Peyton Manning.

It’s accurate, but only if by “confirmed” Al Jazeera means “debunked.” While Al Jazeera did indeed use the allegation that HGH was shipped to Ashley Manning after meeting with McGill, McGill sufficiently shot down Sly’s allegations about Peyton Manning to get Al Jazeera to remove them from the documentary.

The end result arguably makes things worse, not better, for Al Jazeera. In using McGill’s comments as the basis for showing that Al Jazeera did not act with knowledge of the falsity of Sly’s claims, Al Jazeera opens itself up to the very simple notion that McGill’s explanation should have prompted Al Jazeera to ask itself whether, if Sly was making inaccurate claims about Peyton Manning, Sly was making inaccurate claims about Zimmerman and Howard, too?

33 responses to “Peyton Manning’s lawyer did more debunking than confirming of Charlie Sly’s claims

  4. “and that excessive use of HGH resulted in “bone development” in Peyton Manning’s forehead.” I’m pretty sure Peyton looked like Timmy from South Park, before HGH.

  5. , but only if by “confirmed” Al Jazeera means “debunked.”
    ————————————-

    Only in journalism is “denied” and “debunked” used as “confirmed.” Only in journalism is the second outlet running the first outlet’s story referenced by the first as “confirmed” by the second by virtue of running it. I have even seen ESPN saying PFT has “confirmed” one of their stories when, in fact, Mike attributes his reports to the ESPN stories, stating it came directly from ESPN, stating he never confirmed it in his post.

    At least, kudos to Mike for stating it as possibly other than factual.

  7. Until Peyton says in a court of law, under oath, that he NEVER took any HGH, I don’t believe a word any of his goons say.

  8. A guy with a forehead the size of Serena williams’s donk took HGH? Yea no kidding. Manning family should be banned from thr league, frankly.

  9. That all makes sende to me, except…

    34 year old qb undergoes career threatening neck surgery.

    35 year old qb not healing and misses entire season. Released by team.

    36 year old qb (now sporting larger forehead) is magically healthy enough to play. Acknowledges new limitations but has All-Pro year outdoors in cold weather city.

    37 year old qb (now sporting even larger forehead) has greatest season of any qb ever playing outdoors in cold weather city.

    38-39 forehead reaching unrecognizable dimensions.

    40…forehead stops growing. Physical tools plummet overnight.

  10. speicher145 says:
    June 3, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Brady and Manning are both cheaters. That makes Rodgers the clear-cut best AT LEAST the twenty last years, right?
    ———————

    Nope, he is a “cheater” as well, since he like to play with overinflated footballs, above what the NFL allows, that he sneaks past the referees. It’s worse, because he actually admitted it.

  11. If that’s the case. Why hasn’t Manning sued Al Jazeera for defamation? I’m sure he can afford the best attorneys in the country, who could refute the claims.

  12. I feel like the only person who doesn’t care what other adults choose to take. They weren’t beating women or driving drunk, let’s call that a win

  13. EVERY SINGLE PLAYER is takings something…Yes the genetics are there, but this is the highest level of the sport…if you’re not cheating, you’re not competing. I wish it wasn’t true, but people need to face reality that these guys are taking PEDs…the one’s who get caught just didn’t have the doctors facilitating masking agents in the most comprehensive and modern pathways. It’s just the way things are, but for some reason people want to deny this. Many veteran players will speak candidly about it. Stickum isn’t the worst of what these players are using that they shouldn’t be.

  14. Doesn’t change the key facts:

    1) that multiple off label shipments of HGH were sent to Ashley during the time that Peyton was undergoing a neck treatment that normally uses HGH for a catalyst.
    2) that she had no reason to take it herself.
    3) that when Fraudger very belatedly “investigated” he did not ask Peyton for his phone nor access to medical records (as this was before HGH blood testing, phones and records would have been required to find evidence).
    4) The NFL’s more-probable-than-not standard should make Peyton guilty unless he can prove otherwise and yet Fraudger did not ask him nor the others (Clay, Peppers, Neal, Harrison) to provide anything in their defense before clearing them – Fraudger did not even ask to see Al Jazeera’s evidence.
    5) Peyton sent his own team to clean up at Guyer rather than give the NFL access, and he apparently sent the heavies to Sly’s which ended up frightening Sly’s parents – not the best way to show you are innocent.
    Tainted. Very.

  16. As one who always hated PED’s or drug use for recreational purposes, I am over the line with this stuff now. I couldn’t care less if Peyton Manning used PED’s his whole career or if anyone else did, either.
    Frankly, I don’t trust any pro athletes anymore. Look at all the ones who’ve been caught and how many of them swore (and lied) that they were innocent.
    The NFL’s records have been tainted by the way the rules have changed anyway, and stats are so badly skewed in favor of QB’s and WR’s now, that it’s hard to distinguish an also-ran from an All Pro. And it makes great players from the past look like they were just average players.
    Baseball? Forget it! The record books were completely obliterated by PED’s. But did anyone care and do they now? Of course not!! The money was rolling in and it still is.
    I still remember the NFL Films clip where Lawrence Taylor was imploring his Giants teammates to “run around like crazed dogs!”. That’s a telling quote from Taylor since most of the time he was so high on drugs, that’s exactly how he played.
    What every NFL player should do is just say they are doing PED’s, marijuana, cocaine, and what ever else is out there — even if they’re not. That way the NFL can’t possibly do anything about it, because they can’t suspend everyone!! Let them all play high or on PED’s or drunk, for all I care. Put a keg of beer right next to the bench!!
    If you detect that I am sick and tired of reading about all this crap in all sports, you win what’s behind door #1 — because I certainly am. And the truth is, no matter what comes out now, Peyton Manning’s legacy isn’t going to be affected one bit. Look at Alex Rodriguez! He lied and lied about his PED use until his lies cornered him and he couldn’t lie anymore and he finally half-heartedly admitted he used PED’s. But now he’s welcome back in baseball and nothing has hurt his image at all. Same goes for Mark McGuire. And if anyone thinks baseball players corner the market on cheating, I have a bridge to sell you. Because NFL players have always done whatever it takes to be on the field at game time. It used to be pain killers administered by the trainers. Now, they have their own ways of juicing.
    So write all the articles you want about this stuff, Mr. Florio. I am one fan who couldn’t care less about it anymore and if I were an owner, I’d pay the best doctors and labs I could find so my players didn’t get caught using PED’s, because as Vince Lombardi once said, “winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing!”.
    I now am so sick of this crap I have been hearing about for over 60 years, I hope they legalize everything! Get it all out there and let people do whatever they want when they want to do it. If they OD, oh well. Give what they have left to someone else and move on. But don’t expect any tears from me. Because you reap what you sow.

  17. Bone development in Peyton Manning’s forehead indeed. He turned down the broadcasting gig because his forehead wouldn’t fit in a standard broadcasting booth.

  18. It is so hilarious seeing these patriot clowns crying on here calling Manning guilty, yet when their hero David Ortiz was flat out busted for using PEDs and cheating, they all defended him endlessly, total complete hypocrites.

  20. ezpkns34 says:
    June 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    I feel like the only person who doesn’t care what other adults choose to take. They weren’t beating women or driving drunk, let’s call that a win
    —————————-

    He threatened to, but there way no way he was really going to. He would have had to explain why his then pregnant wife was receiving shipments of HGH, and why he sent goons to intimidate Sly’s parents.

  22. The Mannings are all about greed. Plain and simple. They are to busy counting the 750 dollar a day tuition they charge for their upcoming passing academy to unsuspecting parents or selling fake memorabilia. So, his lawyers went to them in good faith, yeah OK, just besmirch his so called legacy, but we are here in good faith. I believe that.

  23. If Brady were truly the GOAT, do you think Pats fans would feel the need to swarm and attack at the mere mention of Peyton Manning?

    hmmmmmmm I wonder 😏

  24. denverdave3 says:
    June 3, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Next up: “The Broncos cheated the salary cap 20 years ago.”
    ———————–

    Thanks for reminding us how tainted those 2 Super Bowl wins were.

  25. Why hasn’t anyone addressed the that we might be hurting Toe-Head Manning’s feelings with all these allegations? Male pattern baldness has many forms. Peyton could clear all this up with a Propecia ad campaign.

  27. Why would admitting it make it worse?

    At least he messed with the balls before the refs inspected them as opposed to having a “deflater” afterwards.
    —————————

    mmack66 says:
    June 3, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Nope, he is a “cheater” as well, since he like to play with overinflated footballs, above what the NFL allows, that he sneaks past the referees. It’s worse, because he actually admitted it.

  30. aj66shanghai says:
    June 3, 2018 at 2:15 pm
    If Brady were truly the GOAT, do you think Pats fans would feel the need to swarm and attack at the mere mention of Peyton Manning?

    hmmmmmmm I wonder 😏

    —————————-

    We just realize certain people are slow and need to be reminded over and over.

  32. thermanmerman99 says:
    June 3, 2018 at 2:11 pm
    It is so hilarious seeing these patriot clowns crying on here calling Manning guilty, yet when their hero David Ortiz was flat out busted for using PEDs and cheating, they all defended him endlessly, total complete hypocrites.

    You mean David Ortiz the DH for the Pats? Where did you see these defenders besides your imagination?

    What is funny are all those who were roaching Brady but now don’t want the same standard of justice applied to their cheater.

  33. tb12greatest says:
    June 3, 2018 at 2:45 pm
    aj66shanghai says:
    June 3, 2018 at 2:15 pm
    If Brady were truly the GOAT, do you think Pats fans would feel the need to swarm and attack at the mere mention of Peyton Manning?

    hmmmmmmm I wonder 😏

    —————————-

    We just realize certain people are slow and need to be reminded over and over.

    Especially those who have made a lifestyle out of trolling NE on every article about every team.

