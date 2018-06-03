Rob Gronkowski confirms he’ll be at minicamp this week

Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has not opted to take part in any of the team’s voluntary work this offseason, but he won’t be skipping the first required work of the year.

The Patriots will hold a three-day minicamp this week and Gronkowski confirmed on Sunday that he’s going to be reporting for duty.

“We’ve got mandatory minicamp this week,” Gronkowski said, via WBZ in Boston. “So I’ll be there this week. I’ll be full go. I’m looking forward to it. Can’t wait to get back to work. I’m excited.”

There’s been word about talks to tweak Gronkowski’s contract for the 2018 season. They added some $5.5 million in incentives to his deal before last season and it’s thought something similar could be in the works for Gronkowski, who has a base salary of $8 million for this season.

Gronkowski has been joined as an OTA non-participant by quarterback Tom Brady. Brady has reportedly spent some time with wide receiver Julian Edelman at Gillette Stadium, however, and is also expected to be at the mandatory workouts this week.