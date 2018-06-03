Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Continuity is a plus on defense for the Bills.

Dolphins DE Charles Harris made a big donation.

Shea McClellin has fond memories of his time with the Patriots.

Said Jets RB Isaiah Crowell, “I want to be a big-time player here. I want to prove it to my coaches and my teammates that I’ve got what it takes to be an every-down back and help my team win games.”

The Ravens shuffled their defensive roster.

Which late pick by the Bengals holds the most promise?

DE Chad Thomas helped revive the University of Miami before being drafted by the Browns.

Stephon Tuitt and Javon Hargreaves are leading the Steelers defensive line.

A walk down memory lane with the Texans coaching staff.

Colts coach Frank Reich and K Adam Vinatieri got to show off their pitching skills.

WR Rashad Greene‘s offseason work for the Jaguars has started well.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees gives the Titans an experienced hand on the coaching staff.

Will Broncos LB Bradley Chubb have trouble transitioning to the pros?

Seven stats to know about the Chiefs.

Have the Chargers fixed their run defense?

The Raiders’ veteran additions have added to the amount of communication on the field.

A few things to know about Cowboys wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley would like a new nickname.

Will the Eagles use their cap space on a veteran free agent?

S Montae Nicholson is trying to take on a leadership role in the Washington secondary.

Chicago native Matt Fleming is trying to make the Bears as a wide receiver.

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson shared some pearls of wisdom with football campers.

Packers WR Davante Adams talked about the need to replace Jordy Nelson.

The Vikings have QB Kirk Cousins and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo melding their minds this offseason.

A look at expectations for the Falcons this season.

Adults got to act like kids at Panthers QB Cam Newton‘s charity kickball event.

They weren’t Saints teammates for long, but Drew Brees‘ conditioning work impressed Adrian Peterson.

Buccaneers DT Vita Vea has not been hindered by hot weather.

What will having a fullback mean for Cardinals RB David Johnson?

Rookie LB Justin Lawler is in the mix early for the Rams.

Checking in with S Adrian Colbert and the rest of the 49ers secondary.

Said Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin, “It’s actually easy being left handed to cope with moving to the other side. Now it gives me a chance to take on that number one spot and continue to push everybody else. That’s what I’m working on most this year. I want to gain everybody’s trust, so they know they can count on me.”