49ers waive Trovon Reed

The 49ers waived defensive back Trovon Reed on Monday, according to the league’s transactions.

Reed, 27, spent time on the Seahawks’ and 49ers’ practice squads last season. San Francisco signed him to a futures contract in January.

The Auburn product signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in August 2015. He also had stints with the Chargers and Dolphins.

Reed played six games with one start in 2016 with the Chargers, making 14 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups.