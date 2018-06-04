Bears bring back Zach Miller, despite serious knee injury

Getty Images

The football career of Bears tight end Zach Miller likely ended last season, when he suffered a serious knee injury against the Saints. Even thought it’s doubtful that Miller will ever play again, the Bears have brought him back for 2018.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bears have re-signed Miller to a one-year deal.

Miller, 33, joined the Bears in 2015. Under the so-called “split” contract with the Bears, he’ll earn $458,000 for 2018, whether he plays or not.

If he somehow is able to play, he would make $790,000 in 2018.

It’s a class move by the Bears, who otherwise wouldn’t have owed Miller a dime, since his contract expired after the 2017 season. And it sends a message to the locker room that the Bears don’t automatically regard players as nameless, faceless, fungible commodities who come and go on a constant basis, and who get nothing more than what the CBA entitles them to.