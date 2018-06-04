Bears release veteran tackle Matt McCants

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears signed veteran tackle Matt McCants just three weeks ago after a tryout with the team during rookie mini-camp.

His return stay with the Bears ends up being a rather short one as the team released him on Monday.

McCants appeared in two games with the Bears in 2016 but hasn’t played in a game since. He was a sixth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2012 and spend most of the season on the team’s practice squad before being released and signing with the Oakland Raiders in 2013. He appeared in 28 games with Oakland over the next four season, starting three games at right tackle in 2013.

He went to training camp with the Cleveland Browns in 2017, but was injured in training camp and released with an injury designation last October.

McCants was released in order to create a spot for the re-signing of tight end Zach Miller, who is still recovering from a horrific knee injury sustained last season.