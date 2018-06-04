Bill Keenist to transition to new role with Lions

Getty Images

Bill Keenist, the longtime head of P.R. with the Detroit Lions, will be transitioning to a new role.

According to Dave Burkett of the Detroit Free Press, Keenist will move from V.P. of communications into a team historian role. And Keenist is well-acquainted with team history; he arrived in 1986, and he has worked for the Lions for 32 years.

“I’m embracing this,” Keenist told Birkett. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity and I know how important it is to Mrs. Ford and her family and to Rod [Wood] and the organization.”

Keenist will make the move once the team finds a new P.R. director, who will work closely with the current regime that is led by G.M. Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia.