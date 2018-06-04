Birmingham is seventh city to get an AAF team

Getty Images

College football is king in Alabama, but the state will be getting a pro team next year.

Birmingham has been named as the home city for a team in the inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football. The league is set to start play next February. Birmingham joins San Diego, Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, Memphis and Salt Lake City as sites where teams will play and one more city will be announced to round out the eight-team league.

Per Al.com, the team will play home games at Legion Field for at least two years with plans in the works for a new stadium at some point in the future.

The head coach of the team is expected to be announced later this week.