Browns sign second-rounder Nick Chubb

Getty Images

The Browns found their quarterback of the future in the first round, and perhaps the running back of the future in the second.

And one of them has a new contract to go with that status.

According to a tweet from his agents, second-round pick Nick Chubb has signed his rookie deal with the Browns.

Chubb, the Georgia running back who helped his team to the national title game, was the 35th overall pick. He’s also part of a deep backfield, which also includes veteran free agent Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson.

The Browns haven’t signed first-rounders Baker Mayfield or Denzel Ward yet, but that shouldn’t be complicated, because none of them are.