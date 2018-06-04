Carlos Dunlap says he isn’t worrying about his contract

Getty Images

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap missed out on $300,000 in workout bonuses by opting out of voluntary work with the team this offseason in a decision that’s been linked to his desire for an extension as he enters the final year of his current deal.

While contract matters were likely part of that call, Dunlap said over the weekend that he’s not sweating things on that front.

“I’m not worried about the contract yet man,” Dunlap said, via Scott Eisberg of WCIV. “You just go out here and you play football. The film that I put out there already speaks for itself, I feel like I’ve already earned the respect of my peers. I’ve been fortunate enough to be an All-Star, being in the Pro Bowl. The film speaks for itself. I’m just going to continue to put good film out there and let whatever happens happen.”

The Bengals hold their mandatory minicamp next week and then have several weeks off before training camp. We’ll see if the team and Dunlap use that time to come together on an extension.