Chuck Pagano: Andrew Luck got me more years than I deserved

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 4, 2018, 12:16 PM EDT
Chuck Pagano was fired after his sixth and final season as head coach of the Colts, a season in which he went 4-12 with quarterback Andrew Luck injured all year. Pagano sees a strong correlation between the presence of Luck and his own coaching success.

Pagano said he believes last year’s lost season was just a bump in the road for Luck, whom Pagano believes will show himself to be an elite franchise quarterback — and whom Pagano believes has already shown himself to be responsible for Pagano’s own success.

“I expect Andrew to be the old Andrew, to come back and play great football this season and beyond,” Pagano told the Indianapolis Star. “Obviously he’s got a lot of work to do. He’s got to get back on the grass, he’s got to start throwing the football. He’s in a great place. I love Andrew Luck. He got me more years than I probably deserved. He’s a phenom.”

Pagano has no doubt that Luck will do everything in his power to recover from last year’s shoulder injury.

“Him not being able to play killed him. When you can’t be there for your teammates and you’re recovering and rehabbing, it kills you. Last year, it killed him,” he said. “The great competitors want to be out there. This cat, he’s dying to get back on the football field.”

Unfortunately for Pagano, that great competitor will get back on the football field for a new head coach.

25 responses to “Chuck Pagano: Andrew Luck got me more years than I deserved

  2. Well…that’s fair of him to say, because it’s true. I’ll give him credit for admitting it.

  3. If we’re being honest, he should’ve gotten fired the moment Griff Whalen snapped the ball.

  10. Say you want about Pagano’s coaching ability or lack thereof, but he does seem like a genuinely decent man.

  14. Belichick owns both Pagano and Luck. They would both inexplicably melt down when facing the Patriots.

  17. Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck have carried that entire organization. The lack of talent on the rest of the roster is evident when those guys didn’t play. Like the Packers with Favre and Rodgers, they were blessed to find back to back franchise QBs.

  18. I hope Luck makes it back. He’s fun to watch when healthy, and while I’d be surprised if he returns to his pre-injury form, he could maybe learn to be effective with different skills.

    Either way, it’s going to be a banner year in Indianapolis.

  20. The Griff Whalen comment is the best and most accurate comment of the offseason.

    With that said, I believe Belichick’s revenge on the Colts and B.S. deflategate isn’t done.

    Fist, McDaniels.

    Second, I think Luck will leave as a free agent in 2022 and sign with BB at age 32. McDaniels wanted to work with him and BB can win more Super Bowls when Brady retires in 4 or so years. Call me crazy, but I can totally see that transpiring as Luck has made a ton of money in 10 years in the NFL and no Super Bowl appearances.

    Luck will want BB more then BB wants him and that means a team friendly contract for Luck.

  21. Athans Sports Talk says:
    June 4, 2018 at 1:08 pm
    Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck have carried that entire organization. The lack of talent on the rest of the roster is evident when those guys didn’t play. Like the Packers with Favre and Rodgers, they were blessed to find back to back franchise QBs.

    ———

    Manning had some very talented players around him…..especially on the offense. Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Edgerrin James, Jeff Saturday, Dallas Clark…..all great players in their prime.

  22. tonyzendejas says:
    June 4, 2018 at 12:23 pm
    If we’re being honest, he should’ve gotten fired the moment Griff Whalen snapped the ba
    ————–
    I think you are referring to the “phunt” play against New England. I remember it well and you could read Pagano’s lips as he asked “why did he snap it?”. A bigger question would be why did they even line up like that?

  25. The Colts, need a new ownership group.
    Heads to tail, get rid of them. The city is so lucky to have a team, but the current Irsay is a joke.

