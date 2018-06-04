Clay Matthews expected to have surgery middle of this week

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews broke his nose this weekend when he took a line drive to the face while playing pitcher during the team’s charity softball game.

Matthews said on Saturday that he will need to have surgery to repair the injury and coach Mike McCarthy gave an update about the timing of that operation on Monday. McCarthy said that the surgery is expected to take place in the middle of this week.

McCarthy also said that the team is happy that the damage wasn’t worse and that there aren’t any long-term concerns about Matthews’ health. He also said that the injury won’t lead the team to stop holding the long-standing event.

“I think it’s great on a number of fronts any time your players give back to charity, involved in the community. It’s a great day for the fans,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

McCarthy also suggested Matthews might want to work on his fielding before any future trips to the mound, although the immediate focus will likely be on healing and getting ready to play his primary sport in the fall.