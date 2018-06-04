Falcons sign Taj Williams, waive Jake Roh

Getty Images

The Falcons kicked off their final week of OTAs by shuffling the bottom of their 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Taj Williams. Tight end Jake Roh was waived in a corresponding move. Both players went undrafted in April.

Williams spent the last two seasons at TCU, where he caught 41 passes for 735 yards and six touchdowns. He opened his college career at Iowa Western Community College.

Williams’ addition gives the Falcons 14 receivers on their offseason roster. Half that group is made up of rookies, including first-round pick Calvin Ridley and sixth-rounder Russell Gage.

Roh was signed out of Boise State in May. He had 117 catches for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns in college.