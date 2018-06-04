Giants add Mark Koncz to personnel department

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman brought Mark Koncz onto his new staff on a temporary basis this spring, to help with his first draft back in New York.

He has since made the move permanent.

A league source confirms to PFT that the Giants have hired Koncz as their director of player personnel.

Koncz was the pro personnel director in Carolina when Gettleman took that job, and was eventually promoted to director of player personnel there.

But when Gettleman left and Marty Hurney returned to the Carolina G.M. job, Koncz was let go.

The Giants are expected to make some other moves in their front office, but Koncz is an experienced hand during a time when Gettleman is remaking his front office.

They kept assistant G.M. Kevin Abrams (who also interviewed for Gettleman’s job), but fired former college scouting director Marc Ross.