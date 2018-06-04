Giants linebacker Avery Moss hacked, nudes posted

Getty Images

It appears an NFL player who said his social media accounts were hacked was telling the truth.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, “explicit videos and pictures” of Giants outside Avery Moss were posted online before they were removed 30 minutes later, after NFL security got involved.

The hackers were also able to get into other accounts, including the online payment platform Venmo.

The naked pictures showed up on his Twitter timeline Monday afternoon, shortly after the Giants finished practice (proving once and for all that you can’t spell erotica without OTA).

The Giants drafted Moss in the fifth round last year, and he played in 14 games as a rookie.

In an unfortunate coincidence, he was dismissed from the football team at Nebraska after being charged with indecent exposure. He pleaded no contest but was banned from campus for four years, and he transferred to Youngstown State.