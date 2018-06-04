Giants sign TE Garrett Dickerson, waive three others

Getty Images

The Giants have added a local product to the roster ahead of next week’s three-day minicamp.

Tight end Garrett Dickerson attended Bergen Catholic High School, which is a short drive from MetLife Stadium, before heading to Northwestern to play his college ball. Dickerson caught 87 passes for 887 yards and nine touchdowns in 49 games at the school and set career highs in catches and receiving yards during his final season with the Wildcats.

Dickerson becomes the seventh tight end on the Giants’ 90-man roster. Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison are at the top of the depth chart.

The Giants also announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Keeon Johnson and defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon spent time with the Giants last year, but never played in any regular season games. Defensive back Mike Jones was signed in May after going undrafted out of Temple.