Healthy again after a brain tumor, Jerome Harrison shares an inspiring message

Getty Images

In 2011 Jerome Harrison was in his sixth season as an NFL running back when the Lions traded him to the Eagles. The routine physical the Eagles gave him when he joined the team discovered something that shocked him: A brain tumor.

Harrison had brain surgery that left him, for a time, severely disabled. But Harrison is doing well now, and over the weekend he posted a video with an inspiring message.

“For the rest of your life you’re going to have people telling you what you can and cannot do,” Harrison said. “Nobody can determine what you do but yourself, and what I’ve realized through my life is my attitude controls everything. I was told I would never walk again, I would live the rest of my life in a wheelchair. And I’m here standing in front of you today.”

Harrison is best remembered for rushing for a Browns franchise record 286 yards in a 2009 game against the Chiefs. But for as many people as there were watching him that day, Harrison may inspire more people today.