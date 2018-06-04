Henry Anderson gaining back the weight the Colts made him lose

AP

The Colts wanted Henry Anderson to get from 295 pounds to 270 to play in their new defensive scheme. So he did. Then they traded him.

Now the Jets want him back at 295 pounds, and as fun as it sounds to be asked to gain weight, it’s not quite that easy.

“That was the sh—y part,” Anderson told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “But it’s part of the business, I guess. . . . I just try to do what I’m told to do and not complain.”

It would have been hard not to complain. The Colts were trying to turn him from a 3-4 end who needed to take on blocks and space, into a smaller, faster version.

So for nearly three months, he worked out four hours a day and ate a restricted diet. He said he was putting down about 2,800 calories a day, a 30-percent reduction from his normal 4,000-calories a day in season.

“I didn’t eat a lot,” Anderson said. “I ate the same thing every day. Nothing but fish and chicken, brown rice and vegetables all offseason.”

Anderson’s gradually working back up now, reaching the 280s.

“I’ll get there, but I’m not trying to put it on all at once,” Anderson said. “I could if I wanted to, but I want to keep eating the right type of food and gain it back over time. As long as I’m there during training camp, I’ll be good.”

Of course, the biggest benefit might be at home, as he joked that: “She likes me a little bigger.”

As long as he doesn’t get traded again — by the Jets or the girlfriend — he should be in good shape.