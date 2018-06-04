Hunter Henry: I haven’t known what to say or think since tearing ACL

Getty Images

Almost two weeks have passed since Hunter Henry tore an anterior cruciate ligament, ending his season before it began. The Chargers tight end spoke publicly for the first time since the injury, posting a heartfelt message on Instagram on Monday.

“I haven’t known what to say or what to think since the injury happened,” Henry wrote. “I’ve been full of emotions of all different kinds. It’s been hard to know that I can’t get out there with my guys. I know that God has a plan and He is almighty even in this chaos. It is hard to grip that when He does things like this, but I know He is in control. I am trusting in Him and trusting the process. I will work harder than ever and attack every single day. I Will be Back! #comeback #boltup”

The non-contact injury in voluntary workouts was a blow to the Chargers, who earlier this offseason bid goodbye to veteran tight end Antonio Gates. Henry caught 45 passes for 579 yards and four touchdowns last season before going on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney.

He had 12 touchdowns his first two seasons.