Jaguars’ stadium changes name

Jacksonville’s stadium officially has a new name.

The Jaguars announced today that their stadium is now TIAA Bank Field. As initially reported in February, the stadium formerly known as EverBank Field has been changed because TIAA acquired EverBank last year.

The stadium was built on the site of the old Gator Bowl and opened in time for the Jaguars’ expansion team to enter the league in 1995. It has previously been called Jacksonville Municipal Stadium and Alltel Stadium.

In addition to hosting the Jaguars, the stadium is used for the annual Florida-Georgia game and an annual bowl game.

This year the stadium will seat more fans, as the Jaguars are pulling out the tarps that blocked seats for many years when the team struggled to sell tickets. The Jaguars have also announced that they’re raising ticket prices.