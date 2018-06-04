Jason Licht’s challenge raises $130,000 for pediatric cancer research

AP

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht shaved his head for a good cause, raising more than $100,000 during the team’s annual “Cut for a Cure” fundraiser.

Licht challenged Bucs coaches, players and staffers in the fundraiser, and they topped his goal with $123,000 in donations for pediatric cancer research. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, saying he didn’t like odd numbers, then added $7,000 to the total.

Licht’s own children raised $200 with a neighborhood lemonade stand.

“I just wanted to be a part of it,” Licht said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “The organization does a great job with this every year, and I felt like I was missing out.”

Quarterback Jameis Winston, McCoy, linebacker Lavonte David, left tackle Donovan Smith, guard Ali Marpet and tight end O.J. Howard were among the team’s players who either shaved their heads or had red dyed into their hair to support the cause.

Bo Wade, the 9-year-old son of Bucs assistant strength and conditioning coach Chad Wade, is battling cancer, via Auman, and got to help shaving or dying players’ hair.