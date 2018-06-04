Jets’ Avery Williamson was upset with his lack of playing time in Tennessee

Getty Images

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson left the Titans in free agency mostly because the Jets offered more money. But he also likes the Jets’ offer of more playing time.

Although Williamson started all 16 games for the Titans last season, they took him out in a lot of situations, and he only played 60 percent of Tennessee’s defensive snaps. He wasn’t happy about that.

“I don’t know, man,” Williamson told the New York Daily News. “It was a weird situation. . . . Honestly, I don’t know. But they didn’t want me to play certain downs. . . . I was definitely offended by that all last year. Like I said, it wasn’t my decision. Now I’m here and I’m definitely going to get the opportunity. So, I’m glad to be a part of this. It gives me extra fuel to continue to improve my game and become better than I was last year.”

Williamson said he’s eager to show that he can play every snap this year.

“It’s motivation,” Williamson said. “There’s always going to be somebody’s that’s going to put news out there about you and say that you can’t do this or that. So, I prove them wrong. That’s the point: I know I’m a three-down backer. I know I got the skill set to do anything on the field. Shoot, I feel like I fit in perfectly with this defense.”