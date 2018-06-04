Jets fourth-round pick Chris Herndon charged with DWI

Getty Images

Jets fourth-round draft pick Chris Herndon was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.

The Miami Herald reports that Herndon, who played his college football at the University of Miami, was arrested after crashing his car early Saturday morning in New Jersey.

According to the report, Herndon crashed into a car driven by a 76-year-old man, who suffered an arm injury. It is not clear whether Herndon was injured.

The Jets have confirmed they are aware of the arrest but offered no other comment.

A 6-foot-4, 253-pound tight end, Herndon had 40 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Hurricanes. The Jets took him with the 107th overall pick in this year’s draft.