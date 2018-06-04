Lions add tight end Wes Saxton

Getty Images

The Lions have made significant changes at tight end this offseason, and added some depth Monday.

The team announced the addition of free agent tight end Wes Saxton.

Saxton spent part of last year with the Bills, and was on practice squad with Washington and the Jets the previous two years.

The Lions got rid of former first-rounder Eric Ebron in March and he signed with the Colts. The Lions backfilled with former Seahawks tight end Luke Willson and former Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo.