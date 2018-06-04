Longtime NFL safety Marlon McCree trying to clear his name

Getty Images

Former NFL safety Marlon McCree is out on bail after charges stemming from a series of incidents with his ex-wife. And in a bit of a twist, he thinks being incarcerated may have helped his case.

According to Joe Daraskevich of the Florida Times-Union, the case has led to three arrests since early April, but doesn’t seem closer to resolution.

He was released on bail on April 8 under the condition he’d have no contact with Jahzi McCree, following charges of simple assault and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s been taken into custody twice more since them, with a warrant on May 2 followed by an arrest on May 12, and a second warrant issued on May 23, the same day as a scheduled hearing.

“The only thing that vindicated my name is the fact that I was in custody,” he said, explaining that his ex-wife is accusing him of contacting her with phones that are not his. “I have one phone, you can search the records.”

On May 23, she sent an email to prosecutors saying “He just sent me two text messages.” McCree was in handcuffs at the time. She sent another email to the prosecutor later in the day saying she “spoke too soon.”

Other allegations include telling authorities he was stalking her because his phone number popped up on the Bluetooth screen in her vehicle while she was getting gas, though he was filling up at the next pump at the same gas station.

McCree also said he thinks her friends are buying phones and pretending to be him, then calling and texting her.

His ex-wife, via her lawyer, refused comment on the texts and phone calls. They were married in 2009 and divorced in 2015. The next court date in their case is set for June 11.

McCree was drafted by the Jaguars in 2001, and played for the Texans, Panthers, Chargers, and Broncos. He’s also had some coaching stints around the league.