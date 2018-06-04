Lucas Patrick feels “terrible” about hitting “face of the franchise”

Getty Images

Packers guard Lucas Patrick played 12 games last season with two starts. The most noteworthy play of his career so far, though, came on the softball field.

Patrick wielded the bat that shattered teammate Clay Matthews‘ nose.

“It’s one of those fluke things,” Patrick said Monday, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Looking back, after they put the net out, it just took one guy like me to hit the face of the franchise to realize we need a net.”

The “face of the franchise” will get a new face later this week when Matthews undergoes surgery. Patrick’s line drive during the team’s charity softball tournament this weekend was the shot heard ’round Wisconsin.

Patrick said he last played baseball when he was 12 and was merely trying to get a bat on the ball to keep from looking “silly.”

“It’s just one of those things that the ball happened to come off the bat and hit him in the face,” Patrick said. “. . . I felt terrible. I ran right to him.”