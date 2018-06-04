Matt Nagy: Bears offense will “feel very similar” to Chiefs

AP

The Bears took Matt Nagy out of his job as the Chiefs offensive coordinator in order to make him their new head coach, but they aren’t taking all of the Chiefs out of Nagy.

With defensive coordinator Vic Fangio back to run things on that side of the ball, Nagy’s been spending a lot of time working on installing an offense that will produce better results than the one that finished 29th in points and 30th in yards last season. Nagy said that the finished product should bear more than a slight resemblance to the one he had a hand in putting together with the Chiefs.

Nagy told Dan Pompei of The Athletic that he estimates the offense in Chicago will have a 70-80 percent similarity to the one in Kansas City.

“It will be different in some regards, which is only fair to our coaches on offense and the ideas they have,” Nagy said. “But the identity is going to be the same. It will feel very similar to Kansas City’s. We’re in the lab now. That’s the fun part. All the coaches are giving their ideas and thoughts. Coach [Andy Reid] always said he had 51 percent of the say. So ultimately, he had final say. Now I have that. There are plays I liked that Coach [Reid] didn’t like, so now those plays are in.”

The players that will be executing the offense are different than the ones Nagy had last season and from the ones his predecessor had in Chicago. The hope is that moves for the likes of Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton and continued growth for Mitchell Trubisky, Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen make the offensive similarities more than skin deep.