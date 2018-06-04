Melvin Ingram shows up to Chargers’ OTAs ready to win a Super Bowl

Getty Images

Melvin Ingram arrived at the Chargers’ organized team activities Monday, showing up to work with his teammates for the first time this offseason.

“It was good the prodigal son came home,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, jokingly, via Jack Wang of the Los Angeles News Group.

Ingram has spent his offseason working out in Florida. His reason? The defensive end said he has a specialized trainer, a specialized position coach and a specialized training program that better prepares him for the NFL grind.

“They work on everything really,” Ingram said, via Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego. “Like track workouts. Like I’m really fixing to go run 800s, but it ain’t for track. It’s for my conditioning. We’re out there for hours at a time, just me and him working on the little things. It’s not working on stuff you know but working on the little things that can make your game better.”

But Ingram showed up in Southern California this week to get his feet wet before the mandatory minicamp next week.

“You always miss it,” Ingram said. “You always miss being out here, having fun, running around, making plays.”

Ingram predicted a Super Bowl victory for the Chargers.

“We ain’t been to the playoffs for awhile,” Ingram said. “I think it’s going to be crazy. This Super Bowl we’re going to win, we’re ready. We’re grinding. We’re just going to keep grinding. We’re going to grind, grind, grind, grind, grind, grind, grind no matter what. That’s what our main objective goal is to win a Super Bowl. Keep fighting. Keep playing. Keep grinding. No matter what. That’s the goal: We’ve got to bring a Super Bowl to the city.

“It ain’t added pressure. I was taught . . . if you want to do something, you’ve got to say you’re going to go do it, and then you’ve got to go do it. You can’t just say, ‘Well, we’re just trying to win a few games.’ Nah, that ain’t what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to win a Super Bowl.”