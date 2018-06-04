Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills owner Terry Pegula was the graduation speaker at his former high school.

A look at the plans for the Dolphins defensive backfield.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski shaved his head at a charity event.

Which positions did the Jets upgrade this offseason?

The Ravens expect DB Anthony Levine to be ready for training camp.

Bengals DE Michael Johnson has continued to be an active presence in the community.

How will LB Mychal Kendricks fit into the Browns defense?

Steelers TE Xavier Grimble hopes to make an impact this season.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins gives an early review of rookie teammate Keke Coutee.

Checking in on the Colts offensive line.

Former Jaguars RB Rashad Jennings looks back at his time in Jacksonville in his memoir.

Titans RB Derrick Henry revisited his college decision.

Broncos CB Bradley Roby aims to unleash new parts of his game.

WR Tyreek Hill and DL Chris Jones are expected to keep rising for the Chiefs.

Which receiver is turning heads at Chargers practice?

Raiders LB Derrick Johnson got married.

Will Cowboys LB Chris Covington get snaps early in the season?

G Patrick Omameh is settling in with the Giants.

Ranking the Eagles offensive linemen.

Alabama coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts about former members of the team who now play for Washington.

The Bears are taking things from college as they rebuild their offense.

Five things to watch at Lions minicamp.

Who will be at right guard for the Packers?

The Vikings have upped their spending recently.

Falcons WR Julio Jones isn’t a great kickball player.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera held a charity bowling event.

The Saints have started leaning on younger and cheaper players.

It’s been a while since the Buccaneers have had a successful run.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald keeps climbing the record lists.

DT Michael Brockers thinks the Rams can put together a special defense.

49ers T Joe Staley tried out life as an interviewer.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny threw out the first pitch at a Mariners game.