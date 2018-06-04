Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray selected ninth in MLB draft

Getty Images

Kyler Murray, the favorite to replace Baker Mayfield in Norman, was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told SoonerScoop.com last week he was unconcerned about “about what happens in the draft” because “I fully expect him to be with us.” But the slot value of the pick is $4.8 million, according to MLB.com, making it a high probability Murray will choose baseball over a future in football.

The Sooners list Murray at 5 foot 10, so baseball appears the better long-term fit anyway.

The Texas A&M transfer completed 18 of 21 passes last season while serving as Mayfield’s backup.

Mayfield became the second OU quarterback to go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft since 2010, joining Sam Bradford, and Landry Jones, who started 49 games for OU from 2009-12, was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2013.