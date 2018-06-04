Packers want to take “doubt out of the equation” on defense

Posted by Josh Alper on June 4, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
The Packers made a change at the top of their defensive coaching staff this offseason with Mike Pettine replacing Dom Capers as the defensive coordinator, but they didn’t get rid of everyone who had a role prepping the unit last year.

Joe Whitt was the cornerbacks coach under Capers — he has added the title of defensive passing game coordinator this season — and that gives him insight into how things have changed under Pettine. He said the biggest schematic difference is in the simplicity of what Pettine is putting in place.

“What I will say is, what we’re doing right now, we’re trying to make sure that everything is as simple as possible so when they run through that tunnel, we remove doubt out of the equation,” Whitt said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “If we can remove doubt out of the equation as coaches, that allows them to play fast and now you can see the true athletic ability and play-making ability of the players. If they’re out there thinking, [that’s problematic]. You cannot tell the difference between a confused player and a coward — because they both move slowly. If you take that doubt out of the equation, now they’ll play fast, they’ll play with an edge and we’ll play with a tilted field. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The simplification process includes the terminology the team is using for play calls as well as the number of defenses that they will run on a weekly basis. Pettine said he has “to be confident as a coach that I can go into this game with like 25, 30 defenses” so that the players have all of them “dialed in” come Sunday.

Green Bay has also made changes to personnel. They drafted defensive players in the first three rounds and signed veteran free agents like Muhammad Wilkerson and Tramon Williams in hopes that a new system and new players will yield different results.

  1. We all laugh at the Packers’ defense because of how inept they’ve been, but a change in coaching and some different players probably can’t make them worse. I expect some significant improvement this year but not to the level that we’ve seen Packer fans predicting here. It takes time to build a defense, especially when you’re counting on rookies at corner. Maybe they can get up to league average, which wouldn’t be bad at all.

  2. “You cannot tell the difference between a confused player and a coward…”

    HaHa last season? I guess he was just ‘confused’

  3. but they didn’t get rid of everyone who had a role prepping the unit last year.
    =====

    Tries desperately to refrain from McCarthy-bashing….

    .. Fails

  5. The good thing about last year’s D is that you can only go up from there. We’ve been to the NFCCG twice recently with that crap defense, so if we just get a little improvement that may be all it takes.

  7. Relying on rookie corners in the NFL is not the best idea. Rookies get torched a lot. Look at Xavier Rhodes Closed…..took him 3 years to get good, now he’s a top 5 man to man corner in the league. That’s just how it is in the NFL. Can’t wait for Kirk and Co to take the field in week 2! Let’s go!!!!!

  8. Several reports have indicated that bringing Tramon Williams back is going to help tremendously. He knows the defense, he provides a steadying, veteran presence, and he’s showing the young guys how to prepare for what they’ll face. He was a great re-sign.

  11. Remove all the doubt or whatever, if no talent is added, and it wasn’t, the results will be the same. Garbage with doubt, garbage without doubt, pretty much same same.

  12. So Whitt is saying the Packers have cowards on their team and they are trying to weed them out. Talking about that publically must be going over real well in the locker room.

