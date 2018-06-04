Panthers giving Trai Turner some time off

Getty Images

The Panthers lost one of the best guards in football in free agency this offseason.

Monday, they were without another one.

Panthers right guard Trai Turner was held out of OTAs and was working on the side with the athletic training staff. He has missed some time this spring after injuring his left knee last season (he missed three games).

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Turner was “just a little sore,” and said it was precautionary. “We just want to be smart because these are OTAs,” Rivera said. “We don’t want to inflame anything.”

The Panthers plugged Amini Silatolu at right guard Monday in Turner’s place, and were looking at 2017 second-round pick Taylor Moton at left guard.

There’s an interesting competition there because former All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell left this offseason for Jacksonville’s free agency riches (five years, $66.5 million). The Panthers had previously invested in Turner (four years, $45 million), so they knew they weren’t going to be able to afford Norwell. But they still have a significant hole there, after upgrading a number of other positions on an offense they’re rebuilding under new coordinator Norv Turner.