Getty Images

The Panthers were short a big-name guard on Monday, and added one to the roster later.

According to the league’s daily personnel notice, the Panthers signed offensive lineman Norman Price.

Price spent last year on the Jaguars practice squad, and the 2016 season on the 49ers practice squad as an undrafted rookie from Southern Miss.

The Panthers have been practicing without Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner (sore knee), though they insist it’s not a serious problem.