Pat Shurmur: Possible Odell Beckham is fully cleared for minicamp

Getty Images

The Giants will close out their offseason program with a three-day mandatory minicamp next week and head coach Pat Shurmur confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Odell Beckham is expected to be in attendance despite not being at recent voluntary OTAs.

What Beckham will be doing at next week’s practices remains to be seen, however. Shurmur said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that it is possible that Beckham will receive medical clearance for team work by that point. Beckham has been limited to individual drills when he has been at practices this offseason as he works his way back from last year’s fractured ankle.

Beckham’s status with the Giants has been a talking point for much of the offseason and things kicked up a notch in March when Giants co-owner John Mara suggested a trade is a possibility. That’s since been walked back and Beckham’s presence at voluntary work has been seen as a sign of calmer waters, although he still doesn’t have the contract extension he’d like to sign before playing out the final year of his rookie deal.

Shurmur also said that defensive tackle Damon Harrison is expected at minicamp after opting not to attend practices the last two months.