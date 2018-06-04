Philadelphia Mayor has strong words for President Trump

Getty Images

The Eagles won’t be going to the White House, but they are welcome at City Hall, the Pennsylvania State Capitol and Capitol Hill.

Politicians quickly reacted to President Trump uninviting the Super Bowl champions to the White House by inviting them elsewhere to celebrate.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, was pointed in his criticism of the President, calling him “a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend.”

“The Eagles call the birthplace of our democracy home, so it’s no surprise that this team embodies everything that makes our country and our city great,” Kenney said in a statement, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Their athletic accomplishments on the field led to an [sic] historic victory this year. Fans all across the country rallied behind them because we like to root for the underdog and we feel joy when we see the underdogs finally win. I’m equally proud of the Eagles’ activism off the field. These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation — a nation in which we are free to express our opinions.

“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party in which no one wants to attend.

“City Hall is always open for a celebration.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, invited the Eagles to Harrisburg, and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., wants the team to come to Washington, D.C., anyway.

“I’m proud of what the Eagles accomplished this year,” Casey wrote. “I’m skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress. Eagles How about a tour of the Capitol?”