Shane Ray dealing with more wrist trouble

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray missed half of last season with a wrist injury and his offseason work is being interrupted by issues with the same wrist.

Ray did not take part in the team’s OTA practice on Monday and coach Vance Joseph said, via James Palmer of NFL Media, that the team is going to be smart with Ray during what’s left of the offseason program. The Broncos wrap that up with a three-day minicamp next week, so Ray may not work on the field again until the team is at training camp this summer.

It’s a less than ideal way to head into a crucial season for the 2015 first-round pick. Ray did not have his contract option for next season exercised by the Broncos, so he’s set to be a free agent next offseason and could use a strong season to land a good deal on the open market.

The size of Ray’s opportunity even if he’s healthy will likely be impacted by the presence of this year’s first-round pick as well. If Bradley Chubb makes a quick transition to the professional ranks, Ray could be an afterthought before his contract is out.