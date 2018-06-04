Steelers sign a pair of players after losing two to injuries

Getty Images

The Steelers added two players to their roster on Monday to take the place of two others who suffered serious injuries during OTAs.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that Pittsburgh has signed tackle Bryce Harris and tight end Ryan Malleck. The team also placed tackle Jerald Hawkins and tight end Jake McGee on injured reserve.

Hawkins tore his quad last week, which is also when McGee tore his Achilles.

Harris has played 37 of his 38 career games with the Saints with the first 34 coming from 2012-2014 and the last three coming last season after much bouncing between teams in the intervening years. He gives the team an experienced option to take over swing tackle duties from Hawkins, although they also drafted Chukwuma Okorafor in the third round this year.

Malleck spent February-May with the Steelers last year and moved on to stints with the Ravens and Texans. He played in the final two games of the year for Houston and caught one pass for three yards.